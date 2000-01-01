Commissioners, drainage board pass revised solar agreements

The previous Mammoth Solar joint road usage and drainage agreement was revoked and separate agreements were instead approved at special sessions of the Pulaski County Commissioners and the Pulaski County Drainage Board on Nov. 3. Commissioner Maurice Loehmer recused himself from all of the votes. County attorney Kevin Tankersley explained that the newly separated documents had the same language that they had previously approved. He highlighted that discussions on both the road usage and drainage agreements date back to January of this year.