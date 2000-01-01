Commissioners filled in on courthouse project progress

The Pulaski County Commissioners were briefed on the progress of the courthouse renovation project earlier this month. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that demolition work is still underway at the courthouse. He said that he does not have any change order requests yet, but expects one in the near future. That will cover a couple of fairly small tasks that had to be completed as part of standard demolition work, but were not originally scoped because they didn't know that the conditions that were addressed existed.