Commissioners follow up on town hall, hash out logistics

Following their Aug. 4 conversation, Brandi Larkin provided the Pulaski County Commissioners with a town hall update on Aug. 18. She advised that since then, they have secured One Eyed Jack's Celebration Station as the venue at no cost. A draft flyer has been created and is ready for review as well. Larkin said that she is working with Purdue Extension's Kris Parker, who is the Community Development Regional Educator for Leadership and Civic Engagement, to secure a neutral moderator and establish best practices and ground rules. As of right now, she said she is looking to the county to help with a few items, including security, posting the official public notice, confirm if they would be able to cover a reasonable cost of a facilitator and provide recording and livestream resources. Some other items they could assist with include providing index cards or pens for questions, printed agendas and feedback forms. During discussion, President Don Street advised that there are only two types of meetings the county can have – a regular meeting and an executive session. In this instance, he said that the county would call a regular meeting and it would advertised that way. The agenda will include a call to order and then discussion/community comments that would follow the town hall format.