Commissioners give OK to move forward with broadband grant application

The Pulaski County Commissioners voted in favor of several broadband related matters during a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 16. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that at a previous meeting, he received the board's OK to look into applying for a CDBG Planning Grant to support the development of a county wide broadband plan. Having spoken to broadband task force chair Kurt Dickey, Community Foundation of Pulaski County Executive Director Leeann Wright and consultant Scott Rudd, Origer said that he is now coming before the commissioners for formal approval to move forward with the application through KIRPC. He said that approval would include either authorizing himself or President Chuck Mellon to sign a letter of intent if it is required. Further, he would also be asking the board to commit between $5,000 and $10,000 of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, already allocated to a broadband plan, specifically for the local match share of the cost.