Commissioners, health dept. discuss COVID-19 but not details of a plan

Pulaski County Health Department officials spoke with the county commissioners about the threat of COVID-19 but didn’t discuss any plans.

County health officer Dr. Rex Allman and director of environmental health and department director Terri Hanson spoke with the commissioners during a regular meeting Monday morning. Allman and Hanson advised the commissioners on what could happen in the next several months.

Allman said the department is working with the Pulaski County Preparedness Coalition to plan and problem solve. Hanson said the last time the coalition gathered was because of H1N1. The coalition involves emergency responders, the hospital, sheriff’s office and emergency management agency.

Allman suggested people prepare for three months or more of changes to their daily normals. Allman also cautioned that those who plan to travel might want to reconsider because they may be quarantined.