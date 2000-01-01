Commissioners hear building permits on the increase

Pulaski County Building Inspector Doug Hoover said he is pleased with the number of permits that were obtained last year and he is looking forward to some big projects this year.

Hoover presented an end-of-the-year report to the commissioners during a regular meeting Monday evening.

According to the report presented to the commissioners there were 28 commercial permits, seven recreational permits, 59 agriculture permits and 119 residential permits issued in 2017. There were 11 ag-exempt permits issued. In 2016, there were 132 residential permits, 24 commercial permits and 13 ag-exempt permits. Fifty-nine of the permits were issued to locations in Monroe Township this year.

As Hoover looks to 2018, he said there are a few big projects that are anticipated to happen but he didn’t give any specifics.