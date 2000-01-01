Commissioners hear Mayapple solar presentation, county solar update

In a packed room, the Pulaski County Commissioners were formally presented with information about the Mayapple solar project from Lightsource BP Development Manager Darrin Jacobs during a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. They also received updates on the current status of solar in the county from Pulaski County Building Inspector Karla Redweik. First, Redweik advised that Mammoth Solar, also known as Starke Solar LLC, was issued a permit for commercial solar on Nov. 3. Jacobs said Mayapple Solar is an early stage, 180 megawatt solar project proposed to be put in just west of Winamac between CR 300 W. and CR 600 W., right along CR 100 N. As project plans stand right now, approximately 1,000 acres will have panels. Based off of current estimates, the project will be roughly a $300 million venture. They will not be seeking a tax abatement on this project.