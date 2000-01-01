Commissioners informed on statewide push towards district health officers

The Pulaski County Commissioners recently learned about the state health commission's expected push towards more district health officers in the next year or so. Pulaski County Health Department Director Terri Hansen added that the commissioners will eventually have to make a formal decision about going along with the state's new guidelines. If they decide to, then it would send more dollars to them to put toward extra programming and hiring additional staff. In response to some questions, she clarified that they would still have a county health officer, but they would have to answer to the district officer.