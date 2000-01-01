Commissioners infringe on First Amendment rights

A motion approved by the Pulaski County Commissioners has many residents scratching their heads and using profanity in jest.

During a regular meeting on Jan. 3, the commissioners approved a motion that no profanity is to be used at the courthouse at any time.

The motion was made by commissioner Bud Krohn Jr. to prohibit all profanity. He suggested that whoever is using it leave.

“We don’t need it and neither does any of the girls,” Krohn Jr. said.

The motion passed without any other discussion.

Neither commissioner Kenny Becker nor Jerry Locke said anything in response to Krohn Jr.’s motion other than to approve it.