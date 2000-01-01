Commissioners intend to hire attorney regarding wind turbine regulations

Pulaski County Commissioners are planning to update the portion of the ordinance that pertains to wind turbines and hiring an attorney is a part of their plans.

An audience of several people attended the Pulaski County Commissioners’ meeting Monday morning and asked if the plan commission plans to adopt changes to the Unified Zoning Ordinance at the May 29 meeting.

County attorney Kevin Tankersley suggested the county hire an attorney who is familiar with wind turbine ordinances. It is estimated that it will cost about $3,500 to review and rewrite the ordinance. There is funding in the CDC budget to hire a consulting attorney.

Commissioner Jerry Locke said he has received phone calls from both sides of the issue. He questioned if the plan commission is moving too quickly in regards to trying to vote on regulations by May 29.

Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer said anything that is written will be based on the guidance of the plan commission and the commissioners.

Locke made a motion to hire an attorney and that information from the county will be given to the attorney to review and that he will review the existing ordinance. The motion passed.

Origer said the hope is to still hold a public meeting regarding the wind turbines and inform the public on what could happen.