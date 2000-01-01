Commissioners learn about OSHA complaint regarding courthouse

Pulaski County Maintenance Director Jeff Johnston is addressing a number of facility issues at the courthouse after he received a letter from the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA).

Johnston said, during a regular commissioners’ meeting Monday morning, the IOSHA letter addresses several issues, some that can be corrected immediately, while others he was unaware of. The complaint listed seven items. He briefly addressed each of the issues with the commissioners.

One of the more concerning issues on the list was the mold in the assessor’s office.

“That has been an ongoing complaint for probably the last four years,” Johnston said. “We have had the state health department come in twice, over a year apart, and do air quality tests. We have found no evidence of mold in that office.”

Johnston said he is unsure why it is on the list because employees know that the air quality tests have been completed and tested negative to mold.

Johnston said once he has written a response letter, he will send it to the commissioners and the county attorney Kevin Tankersley.