Commissioners learn of housing development opportunity

The housing development opportunity that was discussed at the December Winamac Town Council meeting was brought before the Pulaski County Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer advised that the area to the east behind the Winamac Plaza is the prospective area for a multi-family housing development. He said that the developer will be applying for special allocation tax credits from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) to support this project. At their Jan. 16 meeting, he intends to present to the commissioners an addendum to the existing strategic plan that was built in 2021, focusing exclusively on housing.