Commissioners to not allow Monterey Days burnout contest

A burnout contest event for Monterey Days will not be allowed on county roads this year, per a vote passed by the county commissioners. The past two years, former Monterey Days Festival Committee Chairman Pat Daly has attended commissioners meetings to ask permission to hold the contest on a county road near the Monterey fire station. His request was approved both years. Both years, Daly also said that he had some type of insurance to cover the event as well as liability waivers for participants. This year, Karen Warren came before the commissioners to ask permission to hold the contest once again and was in the process of securing insurance. However, the event request was ultimately denied. The commissioners deferred to county attorney Kevin Tankersley, who explained that it would not be in the county's best interest to allow it.