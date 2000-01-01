Home / News / Commissioners open bid for cyclical assessment

Commissioners open bid for cyclical assessment

Megan Galbreath

One bid was received and opened for assessor Holly VanDerAa for the cyclical assessment. The bid was from the Nexus Group, and it was for a maximum total of $460,000 for four years. Annual trending was $90,000, field review of all parcels was $330,000, and new construction on all parcels was $40,000. Loehmer moved to approve the bid, and it was approved.

