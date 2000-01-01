Commissioners open bid for cyclical assessment
By:
Megan Galbreath
One bid was received and opened for assessor Holly VanDerAa for the cyclical assessment. The bid was from the Nexus Group, and it was for a maximum total of $460,000 for four years. Annual trending was $90,000, field review of all parcels was $330,000, and new construction on all parcels was $40,000. Loehmer moved to approve the bid, and it was approved.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.