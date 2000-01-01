Commissioners open bids, approve another

Approving a bid for a new ambulance and opening bids for asphalt projects that could occur this year topped the agenda of the commissioners’ meeting Monday evening.

The commissioners approved to purchase a new ambulance at the cost of $129,900 and opened five bids for the upcoming asphalt projects.

Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo was first to address the commissioners. DeLorenzo made a recommendation to the commissioners to purchase a refurbished ambulance.

DeLorenzo also asked to add decals to the ambulance at a cost of about $4,900. DeLorenzo said the decals will match what is on the other trucks. Commissioners approved his request. After the graphics have been set on the vehicle, radios and other equipment will be installed.

In regards to the asphalt projects, the commissioners opened five bids that ranged from $1,175,786 to $1,321,000. Commissioners tabled the awarding of the bids until highway superintendent Terry Ruff has a chance to review them.