Commissioners open up Community Crossings bids

The Pulaski County Commissioners opened up bids for the Community Crossings Grant during a regular meeting on Monday, June 3. The grant covers two projects, one on CR 400 E., from SR 14 to CR 200 N., and another in Vanmeter Park. There were three sealed bids to be opened. They were from Town and Country in the amount of $411,185.30, E&B Paving in the amount of $388,140 with a $5,000 mobilization fee and Central Paving in the amount of $383,021.75. Highway superintendent Gary Kruger will now take the bids under advisement.