Commissioners open up re-bids for courthouse, additional approved

The Pulaski County Commissioners opened up the second round of sealed bids for the courthouse renovation project during a special meeting on Monday, April 8. The Pulaski County Council also approved a courthouse additional, moving the courthouse renovation project forward. Although the bids are being taken under advisement, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer advised that the preliminary bid total brought the full project cost about $388,000 below the maximum threshold. Bids were opened in 17 different categories. One division had no bids, fire suppression. Bids were not solicited in this category because specs had not been made yet. Divisions included demolition, building and site concrete, masonry, metals, general trades, interior carpentry, roofing and sheet metal, storefront, windows and glazing, flooring and tile, painting and wall covering, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, landscaping, earthwork and site utilities, asphalt paving and parking and scaffolding.