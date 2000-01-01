Home / News / Commissioners open up rebids ahead of justice center project
Though fencing leads up to the front entrance of the Pulaski County Justice Center, the doors remain accessible.

Commissioners open up rebids ahead of justice center project

By: 
Megan Galbreath

At a regular meeting on July 19, the start of the mobilization of the justice center project, the Pulaski County Commissioners opened a total of 12 rebids throughout five broad categories: roofing, glass and glazing, flooring, furnishing specialties, and landscaping. The bids for roofing were split into two sub-categories, new roofing and metal panels on the new addition and new roofing and metal panels for the already existing jail roof. Bids for the new roofing contract ranged from $171,010 to $210,880, while bids for the new jail roof were between $230,205 and $282,200. The glass and glazing category received one bid for $62,000, and flooring received two bids for $121,902 and $148,800. Similarly, the furnishing specialties category also received two bids for $3,320 and $8,370. The $3,320 bid was only for specific specification sections, however. One bid was read for landscaping for $17,082.55.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here