Commissioners open up rebids ahead of justice center project

At a regular meeting on July 19, the start of the mobilization of the justice center project, the Pulaski County Commissioners opened a total of 12 rebids throughout five broad categories: roofing, glass and glazing, flooring, furnishing specialties, and landscaping. The bids for roofing were split into two sub-categories, new roofing and metal panels on the new addition and new roofing and metal panels for the already existing jail roof. Bids for the new roofing contract ranged from $171,010 to $210,880, while bids for the new jail roof were between $230,205 and $282,200. The glass and glazing category received one bid for $62,000, and flooring received two bids for $121,902 and $148,800. Similarly, the furnishing specialties category also received two bids for $3,320 and $8,370. The $3,320 bid was only for specific specification sections, however. One bid was read for landscaping for $17,082.55.