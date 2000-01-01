Commissioners open up sealed ambulance bids

The Pulaski County Commissioners opened up two sealed bids for a new ambulance for Pulaski County EMS during a regular meeting on Monday, May 1. The bids were from Crossroads Ambulance Sales and Service LLC for $258,967 and Fire Service Inc. for $255,263. After they were opened, per standard procedure, president Chuck Mellon asked to table the bids so Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo could review them before he makes a formal recommendation. The commissioners unanimously agreed. In other news, DeLorenzo added that their diesel truck that has been in the shop for several months has finally been repaired and will be ready to be back in service soon.