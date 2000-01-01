Commissioners pass ambulance engine repair

At a Pulaski County Commissioners meeting on the morning of Sept. 20, Pulaski County EMS Shift Captain Alex Donathen about the challenges EMS has currently been facing in regards to their 2012 Chevy ambulance which has 218,000 miles on it. "His [DeLorenzo] suggestion is to do the $20,000 repair, which would put a whole new engine into it and give a three year, 100,000 mile warranty. We would then have a whole new engine, the transmission is new - it's only about six months old now and it would move the truck to the bottom of the list for replacement," Donathen said. The commissioners unanimously passed the motion and it will go in front of the county council next.