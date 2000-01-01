Commissioners pass solar resolution, council holds public hearing on Mammoth Solar

Solar discussions were on the table this last week at both a regular Pulaski County Council and joint session held on Monday, Dec. 13 at the Pulaski County Highway Garage. At the joint session between the Pulaski County Council and the Pulaski County Commissioners, only the commissioners were able to consider whether or not they wanted to adopt Resolution 2021-14, which would authorize them to execute an economic revitalization agreement for Mammoth Solar either the night of the meeting or in the near future. The resolution was passed, with Commissioner Maurice Loehmer recusing himself from discussion and the vote. The council heard an hour of public comment during the public hearing, which came from 20 people. The majority of those who spoke stated that they were against the project and/or the abatement, and four were in favor of the project.