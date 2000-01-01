Commissioners receive guaranteed maximum price on justice center project; rebidding to begin soon

The Pulaski County Board of Commissioners received the guaranteed maximum price for the justice center project. At a regular meeting on June 21, representatives from Tonn and Blank Construction presented the guaranteed maximum price for the justice center portion of the courthouse project based on the bids that were opened at the Pulaski County Commissioners and Pulaski County Council joint session earlier this month. The construction company calculated for the total project cost to be $5,569,788, which includes a $215,000 owner's contingency. Within that contingency is also a construction contingency as well. Any funds left unused in either contingency at the end of the project could be put towards whatever they choose to do.