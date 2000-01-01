Commissioners receive solar progress report, vote on language recommendations

The Pulaski County Commissioners received a progress report on solar from VS Engineering and voted on various language items during a regular meeting on March 3. Ginny Munroe and Timothy Hollandsworth of VS Engineering were present at the meeting to present the report to the board. So far, Munroe said she has had meetings with three of the four solar companies that have projects in the county currently – Mammoth (Doral), Moss Creek (NextEra) and Bottlebrush (Invenergy). The meeting with Mayapple (Lightsource BP) will take place in coming weeks. Schedule-wise, that project is the furthest down the pipeline. The first item that Munroe addressed was signage on solar roads with the Mammoth Solar project. When it comes to the rules that solar companies have to follow regarding the county's roads, Munroe said that the county's road use agreement points to the Indiana Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). Munroe said that they have been monitoring the roads and have noted that the company has still not put up any signage on site.