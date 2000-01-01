Commissioners receive update on COVID-19, approve Moss Creek Solar documents

In addition to the board of finance meeting, the Pulaski County Commissioners had several matters to review, approve, and sign at a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18. One of the most notable matters on the agenda was to pass a resolution to authorize the signing of the Moss Creek Solar documents. The commissioners unanimously agreed to Resolution 2022-03, which authorizes the commissioners to execute the Moss Creek Solar Economic Development Agreement (EDA) when they are ready. In regards to COVID-19, the Incident Management Team (IMT) update indicated that since the beginning of the pandemic, Pulaski County has had a total of 2,669 cases, which is an increase of 254 cases since the last update 15 days ago. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer added that the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has plenty of masks and sanitizing wipes available for departments to use.