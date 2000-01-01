Commissioners reopen doors of courthouse

Pulaski County Commissioners are making changes to the way people enter the courthouse but safety is still a priority.

The commissioners, who met Monday evening, have previously discussed the security of the courthouse and have come to an agreement to open the building back up.

Commissioner Maurice Loehmer said the three entrances on the first floor will be opened to the public.

The doors on the first floor have been inspected and are in need of new closers, according to Loehmer. The cost will be about $473.97 to install the three closers.

A motion to unlock the doors was approved.

It will be up to the discretion of circuit court judge Mary Welker and sheriff Jeff Richwine as to when a single-point entry will be used.