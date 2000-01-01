Commissioners reorganize board of finance, look closely at investments

The Pulaski County Commissioners reconvened for their annual board of finance meeting, looking closely at investments and their investment policy. County treasurer Teresa Bryant presented the board with current investments for 2021 and 2022 and their current status. She advised that in the past, interest rates have been down on investments, but so far this year they have actually recovered a little.They then went over the investment policy, which they can make any adjustments to if they wanted. A copy of the policy had been sent to county attorney Kevin Tankersley for his review as well. Tankersley explained that essentially, the policy establishes the parameters on what investments Bryant can look for and the time limitations for those investments. They agreed they did not want to make any changes to the policy.