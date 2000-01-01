Commissioners respond to public comment, correct out-of-state mix-up

The Pulaski County Commissioners allowed time at their Jan. 5 regular meeting to address a previously made public comment regarding the county's spending. Hannah Anderson, of Star City, spoke at the Dec. 22 special commissioners meeting stating her concerns about the allocation of the county's funds, referencing several figures from what she believed to be from the Pulaski County, Indiana budget. Anderson claimed that the county has allotted thousands of dollars just for office supplies alone and the "office of the county judge" has an allotment of $25,500 for paper clips and staples. She also said that the county has allowed for $195,000 for gas and vehicle maintenance for only courthouse administration. At the Jan. 5 regular meeting, Auditor Teresa Bryant assisted the commissioners in addressing Anderson's statements. Bryant said that in looking further at the provided paperwork, she saw that it also stated that $35,000 was for an Alzheimer's Center, which Pulaski County, Indiana does not have. Bryant explained that with her past experience in the treasurer's office, it is common for people to get Pulaski Counties from other states confused with ours. There are Pulaski Counties in seven states in the nation – Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia. All are named after the Revolutionary War hero Casimir Pulaski. Bryant did say that Anderson's other statements about the courthouse and ADA compliance were relevant to this county, but the figures she stated for supplies and $195,000 for gas and vehicle maintenance for courthouse administration was not for Pulaski County, Indiana. It was for Pulaski County, Kentucky.