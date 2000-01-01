Commissioners review change order for sidewalk in front of courthouse

The Nov. 18 morning Pulaski County Commissioners meeting started out with an update on the courthouse renovation project and a recent change order. First, Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer presented change order #40 to the commissioners for their approval. The order was in the amount of $18,031.11. He explained that the work covered by the change order addresses the north side sidewalk along the south side of Main Street. It is for a 90 foot section, facing the main entrance of the courthouse. However, currently, the INDOT funded Winamac project is replacing the north side sidewalk on either side of the section, down to Market and Monticello Streets.