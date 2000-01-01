Commissioners review recycling and transfer station pricing proposal

The Pulaski County Commissioners received a pricing proposal from Recycling and Transfer Station Manager John Kegarise during a regular meeting on Oct. 6. This had been requested at the Sept. 2 meeting. Kegarise said that this proposal reflects the changes he believes are necessary to get them closer to breaking even. In 2024, the transfer station received 2,179,580 pounds of waste and the total revenue for that year was $182,074.02 and recycling revenue alone was $92,807.31. He explained that using these numbers, the commissioners would need to raise the current transfer station rates of seven to eight cents per pound to 12 cents per pound. This increase would ideally bring revenue up to the 2024 expenditure of $356,972.43 for both the recycling and transfer station. His proposed changes are to raise the current rate to no more than 10 cents per pound and to make the minimum charge $1. Bag prices would be as follows: White 13 gallon kitchen bags from $1 to $1.50; 32 gallon bags from $1.50 to $2; and 33 gallon bags and up from $2 to $3. Additionally, tire prices would be as follows: Car tires from $4 to $5; and semi tires from $8 to $10. Kegarise expressed his concerns that people will start using private trash companies if the rates are too expensive.