Commissioners rid the county of an IT dept.

Pulaski County Commissioners have decided to “disband” the information technology department as of July 1.

The announcement became public at a regular commissioners’ meeting Monday morning as they spoke with information technology (IT) director Matt Voltz.

Voltz spoke with the commissioners about quotes for replacing the copiers at the EMS building. Those contracts are up for renewal. While he was speaking with them, commissioner Kenny Becker said they held an executive meeting on June 13 to discuss the IT department and how it is over budget.

Becker said he would like to outsource the IT work.

The commissioners approved to disband the current IT department and to contract it out.

Commissioner Mike McClure was absent from the meeting.