Commissioners sign letters of support for broadband projects

The Pulaski County Commissioners agreed to sign a couple letters of support for broadband projects during a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 5. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer said that they have had some conversations with a number of Internet providers who are looking to submit grant applications to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for their Next Level Connections Grant. Origer said that he had two letters of support for the commissioners to sign. He emphasized that signing it will not commit the county to any financial investment in the projects. One of the letters is for Mainstream Fiber and the other is for Nextlink Fiber. He advised that Nextlink already has some federal funds committed to build out in Pulaski County and this would be a second phase for them, filling in gaps not addressed yet.