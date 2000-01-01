Commissioners start process to condemn Sportsman’s Bar building

Monterey Town Council President Doug Denton came before the county commissioners on behalf of the town board on Monday, Oct. 6 to discuss the Sportsman's Bar. The Sportsman's Bar and Grill, located in downtown Monterey, partially collapsed in April 2015. A fence had been ordered to be put around a portion of the building by the county commissioners at the time after some of the rubble was cleaned up. However, the placement of the fencing was the last thing to be done to the property. The building has fallen into disrepair over the past 10 years and has seen many different owners. He told the commissioners that he is looking for approval on getting the property condemned, so the process of taking it down at some point can legally happen. Denton said that the building violates many state and local health and safety codes.