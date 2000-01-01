Commissioners suggest fence around Good Samaritan Store not discount

Several individuals representing the Good Samaritan Store approached the commissioners about reducing the transfer fees that the store will have to pay Monday evening during a regular meeting.

The fees at the transfer station have recently increased to help cover budget costs. The store and its volunteers are facing the issue of an ever increasing amount of trash being left at the store.

It was suggested that gates be installed around the store. Delores Girton said that has been discussed and she would like to see a high fence with three gates and barbed wire on the top. She said once the fence is installed, donations will only be accepted during designated times.

There are cameras on the property but Girton said it doesn’t appear that anyone is being prosecuted.

The commissioners said they would like to see a fence installed. The commissioners suggested talking with the town about the fence.