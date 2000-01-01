Commissioners support proposed housing development

The Pulaski County Commissioners officially approved a housing addendum to the strategic plan and signed a letter of support for a proposed housing project during a regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 16. He said that the housing addendum includes the results of the Pulaski County Housing Taskforce's work and the original overview language regarding housing. Origer explained that beyond merely synthesizing these documents, it substantially fleshes them out, providing a vision and framework for site prioritization, site phasing, etcetera. He said that the letter of support is mostly the same as the county council's letter, but it has some additions of specific language regarding how this project fits into the housing plan. The commissioners later made and unanimously passed a motion to sign the letter for the Willow Creek project.