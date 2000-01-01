Commissioners table Fort Wayne media company contract

On Jan. 12, the Pulaski County Council had voted to approve a service agreement with Not Ur Parent's (NUP) Media. On Jan. 20, the Pulaski County Commissioners voted to table the contract with the company for now. NUP Media LLC is a marketing firm created by Huntington University friends Max Troyer, Ignacio Poncio and Giovanni Martinez Martini. The company is based out of Northeast Indiana, headquartered in Fort Wayne. At the Jan. 20 meeting, President Don Street explained that the county council had approved the agreement and allocated funds for NUP Media's services, pending final approval from the commissioners. If approved, the contract would cost the county $5,750 per month. It was noted that Commissioner Mike McClure was not present at the meeting on Jan. 20, as he drives a school bus for Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation and they had a delayed start that day. Street said that they may be better served to look at this contract later. Commissioner Jenny Knebel expressed her concerns with the contract, citing the county's existing Facebook page and the recently updated county website, which had cost the county money. She added that she believes that the county should be careful with the kind of information it is putting out to the public.