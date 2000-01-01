Commissioners table hiring of new maintenance director

Pulaski County Commissioners had hopes of hiring a new maintenance director at the meeting Monday night but they didn’t.

The commissioners had previously approved to advertise the position in-house after former director Jeff Johnston recently resigned. At the Jan. 22 meeting, commissioners appointed Mia Salyers as the interim maintenance director.

Auditor Laura Wheeler asked the commissioners if they received the four applications she recently sent them. Wheeler said there were a couple county employees who applied and a couple of applicants who were not county employees.

Commissioner president Kenny Becker and commissioner Mike McClure said they had not reviewed those applications.

It was suggested that because the applications were not reviewed that the appointment be tabled.

The appointment was tabled.