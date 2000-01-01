Commissioners table second amendment ordinance

Pulaski County Commissioners listened to the concerns of several people regarding the proposed idea of making Pulaski County a Second Amendment sanctuary but no final decisions were made.

The idea was first introduced to the commissioners during the last commissioners’ meeting but a proposed ordinance was not given to them at the time. During the meeting Monday evening, the commissioners discussed the proposed ordinance that was allegedly based off of Virginia ordinances that were recently passed, but it was modified to meet Indiana legislation.

Commissioner Kenny Becker said the commissioners support the Second Amendment but according to the Indiana General Assembly the commissioners cannot pass the ordinance because of the way it is written. Becker said he thinks the county needs something but wants it written by the county attorney.

Sheriff Jeff Richwine said he would not support what was written in the ordinance. He said the red flag law is a solid law and noted there are laws in place that define a dangerous person and there are laws in place that protect gun owners. He used the example that sometimes guns need to be removed from a home when dealing with an individual who is mentally ill.