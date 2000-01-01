Commissioners table tourism commercials a second time

Pulaski County Commissioners opted to again table a previous request regarding the purchasing of tourism commercials.

Commissioners addressed a request to spend about $22,000 on commercials and advertising that was made during the Jan. 17 meeting by Pulaski County Community Development Commission (CDC) Executive Director Nathan Origer. The commercials would air for 10 weeks on different channels in the Chicago area and southern Lake County. Currently, the CDC budget has the funding for the commercials.

Commissioner president Kenny Becker asked how the commissioners felt about spending that amount of money on the commercials. Origer was not at the meeting.

Commissioner Bud Krohn Jr. said he believed the issue was important to Origer and he should have attended the meeting.

Krohn Jr. made a motion to table to the issue until Origer is at the meeting to defend his request. His motion was approved.