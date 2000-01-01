Commissioners take another step toward courthouse renovations

The Pulaski County Commissioners have accomplished more than past commissioners and county council members have in regards to maintaining the courthouse.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the commissioners approved an engagement letter with a bond counsel company and a municipal advisor company, moving the renovation project of the courthouse one step closer to coming to fruition. In the past commissioners and council members have heard various plans for fixing the courthouse but did nothing more than ask for estimated costs.

During a recent joint session with the county council, county officials heard from two companies regarding the finances of the project. County attorney Kevin Tankersley received two letters of engagement since the meeting, both with capped expense amounts. Tankersley said the cost from Barnes and Thornburg, the bond counsel, is estimated to not exceed $79,000 for the entire project. The estimated cost from Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP was $20,000 for the first phase of the work. That work would include a financial evaluation. The second phase or selling the bond or bonds has an estimated capped cost of $45,000 for a total of $65,000.

The commissioners approved to hire Barnes and Thornburg and Baker Tilly pending the council doesn’t object within the next five days.