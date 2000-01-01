Commissioners take two more steps toward ADA compliance

Pulaski County Commissioners are taking two more steps toward becoming compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

During a regular meeting Monday morning, the commissioners approved to pay for an informative brochure to be printed and to purchase stair chairs for three of the county buildings.

Pulaski County maintenance director Jeff Johnston and emergency management agency director Sheri Gaillard, who are both part of the ADA advisory committee, approached the commissioners about purchasing the brochures and stair chairs. The committee currently doesn’t have a budget, but they have asked for help from the commissioners who have in the past purchased the automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and the hearing devices for the courthouse.

Gaillard described the brochure as having question and answer information that could be given to individuals who need to access the government buildings. She would like to see 1,000 brochures printed at a cost of $360.16.

Gaillard also presented the idea of purchasing stair chairs for three of the county buildings. The chairs would be used in the case of an emergency such as a medical emergency or building evacuation. The cost of the stair chairs that would be in the courthouse, the annex building and the justice center, will be about $1,299.55.