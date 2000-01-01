Commissioners updated on impending courthouse project

In a short but informative meeting on October 16, the Pulaski County Commissioners were briefed on some items pertaining to the upcoming courthouse renovation project as well as the new rooftop units for the justice center. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer first asked for the board's approval on Resolution #17 of 2023. The resolution proposes a public hearing to be held on Monday, Oct. 30 at 8:30 a.m. at the Pulaski County Highway Garage to consider a follow up resolution that will authorize the execution of an amendment to the lease. The amendment would expand the lease premises to also include the Pulaski County Justice Center. County attorney Kevin Tankersley added that the building corporation has looked through the resolution. The commissioners ultimately approved the resolution, setting the public hearing.