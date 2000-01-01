Commissioners updated on Pleasant View Village housing project

Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer was recently given permission to look into an alternate location for the Pleasant View Village housing project. During a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, Origer explained that county attorney Kevin Tankersley, attorney Justin Schramm and the Housing Resource Hub's attorneys have reviewed the pre-development plan for the project. However, Origer explained that for several reasons the Winamac Town Council has had their hesitancies about the proposed site being the county farm property. Instead, Origer explained that Eric Galbreath has proposed a potential land swap between Galco Inc. and the county. He noted that Galco recently had about 110+ acres on the north side of town, east of US 35, annexed into Winamac's corporate limits. Galbreath has offered to make a dollar for dollar trade. The exact acreage involved on either side will be determined based on updated appraisals.