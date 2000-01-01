Commissioners vote to move courthouse project forward

The Pulaski County Commissioners unanimously decided to enter into a contract with Tonn and Blank Construction Monday night, formally committing to moving the courthouse project forward. Once signed, the contract officially hires Tonn and Blank as the county's construction company to oversee and construct the courthouse project, but the county retains the ability to make adjustments on the scope of the project along with how much and in what ways they want to finance the project, which would further dictate necessary legal steps as well. A steering committee would also be involved, similar to the committee that was used for the justice center project.