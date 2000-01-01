Commissioners vs. Council: Who Does What?

As public meetings often give rise to a multitude of questions, one theme seems to consistently emerge: what exactly are county boards responsible for and how do they fit into our local government framework? With the start of a new year and the recent election of several new local officials, now is a perfect time to address these commonly asked questions. In the state of Indiana, the main difference between the roles of the county commissioners and the county council is that the commissioners are responsible for the administration of county government, while the council is responsible for county fiscal matters. The board of county commissioners is made up of three elected members from different districts, but are voted for on an at-large basis, and the county council is made up of seven or nine elected members, which are both elected from specific districts and on an at-large basis. Pulaski County has four county council members voted for by the residents of districts and three at-large members who may reside anywhere.