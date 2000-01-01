Communication and readiness key for hospital

COVID-19 has caused more questions than answers as the pandemic continues around the world but one thing appears to be certain — Pulaski Memorial Hospital has a plan and all potential incidents are being addressed.

Linda Webb, chief nursing officer at Pulaski Memorial Hospital, said the hospital is prepared for COVID-19. The hospital staff has planned for this for weeks and now meets daily with various entities to update those plans.

“We are very prepared. We do a daily meeting with our preparedness team. We have a great medical task force who are focusing on patient care,” Webb said. “I’m so impressed on how everyone has come together. We will put a plan in place and then something changes. It changes every day because they are learning every day and they want to do the best they can.”

Webb noted the plan is flexible as information regarding the virus or conditions of the pandemic change. She used the example of the state database that shows hospital availability of beds, testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment. That database is updated daily.

In regards to testing, Webb said the hospital has a limited amount of test kits that were distributed by the state. She explained that the hospital follows the criteria for testing that is recommended by the Indiana Department of Health. The criteria includes four categories that a patient must fall under before they are tested. These include a hospitalized patient; a health care worker who is in contact with patients including EMS; long-term facility residents; and people who are experiencing homelessness.