Community Foundation extends invite to county listening sessions

Upcoming community listening sessions will be held across the county in May and June to give an opportunity for input on the Pulaski County Strategic Vision and Action Plan. Community Foundation of Pulaski County Executive Director Leeann Wright shared at a regular commissioners meeting on Monday, April 15 that the Indiana Communities Institute from Ball State University will be coming to Pulaski County to hold the sessions on Thursdays starting on May 23. The sessions will be held in Winamac, Francesville, Star City, Medaryville and Monterey. The Institute will then compile the information that is gathered at all of these events into a strategic visioning report that will be shared with the commissioners for their consideration.