Community Foundation of Pulaski County reflects on past, looks to future

It was a night for state and local elected officials and representatives, donors and community leaders to gather together to both connect with one another and celebrate 26 years of the Community Foundation of Pulaski County. Executive Director Leeann Wright said that the event was to help celebrate the impact of the philanthropy from the local community. Wright said that Pulaski County was granted GIFT VII funding, in which county residents gave over $380,000 and Lilly Endowment provided an additional $750,000, coming to a grand total of just over $1.1 million for the initiative. She also expressed how excited they are to be moving into their new office in Winamac on Oct. 2.The office will be located at 221 N. Monticello Street. The Community Foundation's first office was established in 2001 on Main Street in Winamac and moved to its next location on Pearl Street in 2006. The Foundation then announced their plan to move to the Monticello Street location in July 2021.