Community gathers for ‘A Hometown Holiday Celebration’

Families and community members of all ages were invited by the Pulaski County Tribe to celebrate the upcoming holiday season by attending "A Hometown Holiday Celebration." The free admission, open-house style event was held on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Meadow Springs event center in Francesville from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families and guests were given the opportunity to walk through aisles of vendors, purchase food and beverages, listen to holiday music, get a family photo taken, participate in a wide range of crafts and activities, and even meet Santa Claus himself. Information posted on the group's website stated that over 300 people attended the event.