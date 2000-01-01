Community listening sessions to start in Pulaski County

Community Foundation of Pulaski County Board Secretary Vicki Overmyer and Board of Directors member Karen Jones presented information to the Monterey Town Council about upcoming community listening sessions during a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16. The Indiana Communities Institute from Ball State University will be coming to Pulaski County to hold five different sessions on Thursdays starting on May 23. The purpose of the sessions is to start conversations and pinpoint specific issues that are affecting the county as a whole, not just town specific issues. The sessions will be held in Winamac, Francesville, Star City, Medaryville and Monterey. The Insitute will then compile all the information that is gathered at the events into a strategic visioning report, which will be shared with all town and county government.