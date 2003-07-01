Community members hope third time’s the charm for Winamac main street organization

The Eastern Pulaski Elementary School Learning Lab was filled with 24 eager Pulaski County residents who expressed interest in learning more about trying to start a Winamac main street organization once again. For those who were not familiar with the Indiana Main Street organization, OCRA's Northwest Indiana Community Liaison Gerry White explained that the program encourages community-driven revitalization of downtown areas in Indiana cities and towns. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer also provided the group with a brief overview of Winamac's past efforts to begin a main street organization.