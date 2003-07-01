Home / News / Community members hope third time’s the charm for Winamac main street organization
Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer gave an overview of past efforts to start a Winamac main street organization.Many interested residents gathered in the elementary learning lab to learn more about the Indiana Main Street program from presenter Gerry White from OCRA.

Community members hope third time’s the charm for Winamac main street organization

Megan Galbreath

The Eastern Pulaski Elementary School Learning Lab was filled with 24 eager Pulaski County residents who expressed interest in learning more about trying to start a Winamac main street organization once again. For those who were not familiar with the Indiana Main Street organization, OCRA's Northwest Indiana Community Liaison Gerry White explained that the program encourages community-driven revitalization of downtown areas in Indiana cities and towns. Pulaski County Community Development Commission Executive Director Nathan Origer also provided the group with a brief overview of Winamac's past efforts to begin a main street organization.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

